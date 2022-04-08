Arts & Entertainment

North Carolina woman slated to perform on Broadway in 'Funny Girl'

SANFORD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A North Carolina woman will soon make her lifelong dream come true: performing on Broadway.

Mariah Reives of Lee County is in Funny Girl, the show that put Barbara Streisand on her road to fame.

"I am dancing my life away through this show and it's so much fun," Reives said. "As a little girl I always knew I wanted to be a dancer. I knew I was put on this earth of perform, so now that this dream has actually come to fruition, I am so grateful every single day I get to go to the theatre and I get to perform this show and get to do it in front of an audience."

Reives started dancing at the age of three, taking classes at "Dancer's Workshop" in Sanford. She went on to train at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts while in high school and she later attended college in New York.

Funny Girl will be at the August Wilson Theatre beginning April 24. The show is expected to run for about a year.
