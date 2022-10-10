Police in Fuquay-Varina looking for suspect in connection with shooting at Sheetz gas station

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Fuquay Varina are looking for a suspect in connection with a shooting at a Sheetz gas station.

Officers were called to Sheetz gas station on 1885 Broad Street just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday where they found a person with a gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, Raybon Shaquille Estes, was not at the scene when they arrived.

According to officials, Estes is still at large and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Estes whereabouts is encouraged to call the Fuquay-Varina Police Department at (919) 552-3191.