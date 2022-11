Fuquay-Varina Fire Chief dies after brief illness

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The town of Fuquay-Varina is mourning the loss of Fire Chief Tony Mauldin.

Town officials say he passed away after a brief illness.

Mauldin served the community for 32 years.

He joined the fire department as a volunteer in 1990 and became the department's first career fire captain in 1993.

He's been fire chief for the last 20 years.

A funeral service will be held Thursday afternoon at Fuquay-Varina Baptist Church on North Woodrow Street.