The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5k

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Celebrating 20 years of memories and 20 years of progress, the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5k returns to Sanderson High School on Saturday, September 24.

Register now for the event

Proceeds for the Walk go towards ovarian cancer research at Duke University Medical Center. To date, the event has raised more than $4 million for the cause.

If you would like to participate, here's what you can expect this weekend.

7:30 am: Onsite Run Registration

8:30 am: Run Begins

9:30 am: Survivor Recognition

10:30 am: Walk Begins

Lunch and award presentations will follow the Walk.

Ovarian cancer was once known as a "silent killer" since it typically wasn't found until it had spread to other areas of the body. However, research has found that many women may experience symptoms before the spread begins. Recognizing these symptoms could lead to life-saving detection.

This is the mission of the Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5k. According to its founder, Melanie Parkins Bachelor, "The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Awareness Walk is intended to raise the level of awareness for this disease, provide financial support to research efforts, and pay tribute to those touched by it."

The Walk was created to honor Bachelor's mother, who lost her courageous battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 56.

To learn more about the event, visit: ovariancancerwalk.org

ABC11 is a proud supporter of the Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5k.