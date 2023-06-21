Ranch Houston a place for renewal, rejuvenation and connection

Houstonian Tamika Caston-Miller along with her wife Lenie Caston-Miller have created a wellness retreat to connect in an inclusive safe community through nature, art and movement.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Ranch Houston is a wellness retreat just 13 miles from downtown Houston, but it's a place that will take you far away from the hustle and bustle of the big city and from your worries.

Co-owner Lenie Caston-Miller says, "our mission is to be a place where you can regenerate yourself, rejuvenate and feel fresh when you leave."

Lenie along with her wife Tamika Caston-Miller have created a wellness community for adults to connect in an inclusive environment through nature, art and movement.

Ranch Houston is LGBTQ, woman, and veteran-owned. Tamika says, "we hope when people come here they find it to be an oasis and that the safety we create is actually within ourselves and with one another."

The Ranch offers a variety of programs where guests can participate in art workshops, group meditation, yoga sessions, ceremonies and gardening workshops. Tamika instructs in yoga and wellness. Lenie, an Army veteran, is a skilled sculptor who passes on her artistic knowledge. Together they have created a retreat to find yourself, to grow yourself, to be yourself.