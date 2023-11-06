U-Haul driver charged with hit and run after chase in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in custody after a chase involving a U-Haul in Garner.

Garner police got a report of a U-Haul truck with a man slumped over in the driver seat at Garner Station Boulevard and Fayetteville Road.

When an officer turned on his lights, the vehicle took off toward Wake Tech Community College before turning around on Fayetteville Rd. and heading back towards town.

Another officer put down stop sticks and the suspect ran over them, but kept driving and continued down Old Stage Road with no front tires to Rock Service Station Road.

The U-Haul then ran the red light and hit another vehicle hauling a large goose neck trailer.

The suspect, 33-year-old Evan Paul Allison, ran into the woods after crawling out of the driver window.

Officers were able to track him down and place him under arrest.

After being evaluated at the hospital, he was charged with felony flee to elude, hit and run and several other traffic offenses.