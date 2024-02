2 men killed in crash on Highway 70 in Garner, juvenile seriously injured

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Highway 70 near Greenfield Drive.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two men were killed and a juvenile has serious injuries after a crash in Garner.

Garner police say the men that died were in separate vehicles during the head-on crash.

Investigators don't know if weather was a factor, but the roads were wet at the time.

The crash did cause some problems for commuters. All westbound lanes were closed around 7:45 a.m.