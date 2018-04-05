Garner police arrest man in gold jumpsuit who led them on pursuit

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --Garner police have arrested the 20-year-old man accused of leading police on a pursuit after a Raleigh home invasion last Tuesday afternoon.
On Thursday, police said they arrested Willonte Jamal Miller-Torres Wednesday night and charged him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana.
Mr. Miller-Torres was arrested last night by @raleighpolice in Raleigh. He is currently in the Wake County Jail. https://t.co/0ArJtcsZoW— Garner Police (@GarnerPolice) April 5, 2018
He was booked into Wake County Jail.
On Tuesday, March 27, Garner police, the Wake County Sheriff's Office and the State Highway Patrol started searching the area of Old Stage and Grovemont roads for Miller-Torres after a home invasion.
Per @GarnerPolice: the suspect who jumped and ran from their officers was wanted by @raleighpolice for a home invasion. One officer injured in pursuit was taken to @WakeMed. Still active search at this hour. #DEVELOPING #abc11 pic.twitter.com/4EwGHKOnnV— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinABC11) March 27, 2018
Authorities said two Garner police cars were involved in a crash with the suspect's car - a black Acura.
One officer was injured and taken to WakeMed for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and was later released.