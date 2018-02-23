Garner police investigating armed robbery at Speedway

GARNER (WTVD) --Garner police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Speedway Thursday night.
According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the store on 1470 US Highway 70.
Reports state a white man entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Officers said the man then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the resister and left the scene in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima.
Police said they have identified the suspect are trying to locate him.
No injuries were reported.