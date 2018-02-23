Garner police investigating armed robbery at Speedway

Garner police investigating armed robbery at Speedway (WTVD)

GARNER (WTVD) --
Garner police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a Speedway Thursday night.

According to police, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the store on 1470 US Highway 70.

Reports state a white man entered the store, displayed a weapon, and demanded money.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Officers said the man then took an undisclosed amount of cash from the resister and left the scene in a gray 2015 Nissan Altima.

Police said they have identified the suspect are trying to locate him.

No injuries were reported.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
robberytheftwake county newsGarner
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News