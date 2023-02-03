Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Garner

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Someone is a million dollars richer after matching all five white balls in Wednesday night's Powerball drawing.

The ticket worth $1 million was sold at the Food Lion on NC 50 in Garner and was one of two $1 million tickets sold across the United States.

The other ticket was sold in Florida.

The Powerball jackpot will climb to $700 million for Saturday's drawing which will be the sixth largest in the game's history.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.