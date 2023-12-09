Uber driver robbed at gunpoint by one-legged man, police say

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Garner police are looking for a man who allegedly robbed an Uber driver overnight Friday.

According to the Garner Police Department, officers responded to a robbery on at an apartment complex Wickerleaf Way near White Oak Road just after midnight Saturday. The victim told officers a one-legged man on crutches held him at gunpoint and took his phone and jewelry.

Police said the victim was working for Uber and had just dropped off a ride when the robbery occurred.

Police described the suspect as 20-30 years old, about 5'6", medium build, with dreads, and wearing a red jumpsuit. He was last seen going behind 400 Hillgrove Lane.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garner PD tip line at (919) 890-7318 or email GPDtips@garnernc.gov.

