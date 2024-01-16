Neighborhood pushing back against NC developer's proposed project in Garner

Raleigh-based developer is proposing using land for 300 single-family homes, 500 multi-family residential units, and 45,000 square feet of commercial space.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ahead of a major vote at the Garner Town Hall on Tuesday, residents who live in the Colonial Heights neighborhood are upset about a proposed change to their community.

Those changes would include 300 single-family homes, 500 multi-family residential units, and 45,000 square feet of commercial space.

Raleigh-based developer, McAdams Company, submitted a rezoning request to the Town of Garner, for the project.

"It's been extremely painful to see that loss for something we don't think will be a benefit to the community, said Ally Kristan.

Kristan's father owned the Par Golf Center that was on US-401 in Garner for decades. The property owner sold the land her father leased back in 2022.

"We never thought that it would be forever, but it just seems like a lack of justice that this is the one plan that is coming to replace it," she said.

Kristan started a petition seeking 1,500 signatures for the Council to vote against approving the rezoning request.

The proposed development sits where Par Golf once was and backs up along Saint Patrick Drive.

"Our primary concern is not development. I'm not anti-development," said resident Robin Vanderwall. "But controlled development and development that's not going to have an incredibly bad impact on this neighborhood. This is a nice, quiet neighborhood, ya know. We would prefer a development that is suitable to what's already here."

Vanderwall's home faces the proposed development. He is concerned the addition of McAdam's plans, along with the recent inclusion of affordable housing, will have an impact on his property and the community.

"To know there are homeowners who are concerned about their property who want to maintain the integrity of the community," Vanderwall said, "that's what we would be happy to see."

Vanderwall said he hopes the rezoning request is not approved.

"I think it's gonna go 4-3. But I don't know which direction," he said. "So we'll have to see. It's going to be a rolling of the dice. And you know what; I bet that (councilmember) doesn't know either."

Meanwhile, Kristan would like to see a different plan altogether given the changes she said the developer has been making since the proposal was first introduced.

"I don't believe the changes are in good faith based on what we've been seeing for the last couple of years already," Kristan said. "Sometimes the words development and growth are used as a euphemism for destruction for what we already have based on a promise that it'll be better for the entire community somewhere down the road. I know I'm personally tired of seeing corporate greed and corporate entities decide what the future of the Triangle will look like."

ABC11 reached out to McAdams for comment and they have not responded.