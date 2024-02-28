Garner, Town Manager Rodney Dickerson agree to part ways

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Town of Garner and Town Manager Rodney Dickerson have agreed to a mutual separation, the town announced Tuesday night.

Dickerson's departure will be effective Friday.

In a statement, The Town Council said it was "grateful for Mr. Dickerson's 23 years of service to the Town."

Dickerson has served as town manager since March 2016. Previously, he was an assistant to the town manager and later as assistant town manager.

During his time as town manager, Dickerson led COVID-19 response efforts and in 2021, hired the town's first female police chief. He also oversaw the completion of several major bond projects and key property acquisitions.

Dickerson faced some criticism in 2019 when the town decided to cancel its Christmas parade -- something then Mayor Ronnie Williams disagreed with.

Jodi Miller will serve as interim town manager beginning at 4 p.m. Friday.

Miller joined Garner as an assistant town manager in February 2022. Before that, she served as deputy county manager for Durham County since 2016.

"The Town Council looks forward to working with Ms. Miller and staff during this transitional period," the council said in a statement.