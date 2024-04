Leaking 30,000 gallon propane tank forces evacuations in Durham

People were evacuated from homes on Angier Avenue in Durham after a reported gas leak on Thursday.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 30,000 gallon propane tank in Durham started leaking Thursday afternoon.

The gas leak forced first responders to evacuate people within a half-mile radius of the tank. That included homes and businesses along Angier Avenue near Jones Circle.

No injuries have been reported in the area.

First responders are offloading the gas in the tank to a tanker truck. That process is expected to take a little bit of time, and the area will remain closed until the process is finished.