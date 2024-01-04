Gas leak forces closure, evacuations along Bragg Boulevard in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A gas leak has led to evacuations around Bragg Boulevard and Bargain Street in Fayetteville on Thursday.

Bragg Boulevard from Swain Street to Sycamore Dairy Road and Sycamore Dairy Road from Bragg Boulevard to Legend Avenue are closed to traffic,

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone needing transportation from the area is asked to go to the Omni Plaza parking lot, Fayetteville Police said.

The NCDOT estimates that the road will be closed until about 6 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.