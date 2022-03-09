Public transportation feeling the heat of higher fuel prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Travel experts say fuel prices were already forecasted to go up before the president's new announcement on Russian oil sanctions.AAA Carolinas said it is unclear what effect it will have on spring and summer travel."People are really eager to get out and travel and we expect 90% or more of those are going to be doing so through road trips. We don't think higher gas prices are going to deter them from doing that. But it's still too early to tell," said Tiffany Wright with AAA Carolinas.And then there's the economic impact on public transportation.GoTriangle uses 35,000 gallons of fuel a month between Wake, Durham and Orange counties.It has 74 large passenger buses, and only two of them are electric.Right now, GoTriangle gets a discount on diesel and unleaded regular gas, paying less than $3.15 per gallon for both."While we did forecast some cost increases certainly, I have a feeling these cost increases are going to go above and beyond the forecast and we are going to have to find savings so we can cover the service we can provide," said Chuck Lattuca, CEO of GoTriangle.These cost concerns will factor into next year's budget which starts July 1.The good news is that GoTriangle says bus fares will remain free for another year or more.And ridership is still down since the beginning of the pandemic from 7,200 trips a month to 4,800.Analysts say the higher price and demand for gas amid new Russian oil sanctions will be added to your ticket price."Try to get those flights booked, especially if you're hoping to travel this summer or this fall or even in the winter. if you don't book it today and then you wait three months to book your flights, well, it's very possible that flight prices could be significantly higher by then," said Scott Keyes, founder of Cheap Flights.