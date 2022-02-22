Teen on life support after SUV strikes him then slams into car at Wake County gas station

Friends and family say 16-yr-old Darrell Jent, known as DJ, is on life support tonight and likely will not survive after an SUV hit him while he was walking along Hwy 96 from his home to a convenience store in Zebulon around 6pm Monday.

ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old Rolesville High School student was on life support Tuesday after a Chevy Tahoe hit him while he was walking on the shoulder of Highway 96, according to the NC Highway Patrol and friends of the teenage victim.Friends of Darrell Jent, known as DJ, who went to visit him at his bedside at WakeMed on Tuesday told ABC11 that he was on a ventilator and would not survive.DJ had been walking to Mitchell's Food Mart just before 6 p.m. Monday when troopers said the SUV went off the road, striking the teen and sending him into the ditch before slamming into a car parked at the gas pump and another vacant truck in the parking lot.Troopers said the driver behind the wheel of the first parked car was treated for minor injuries while the driver of the Tahoe was able to walk away unscathed.Lucas Blackley, a longtime friend of Jent, said his dad saw him walking to the food mart Monday night and tried offering him a ride."He saw him walking and he stopped, he was yelling for him, 'DJ', and he was gonna take him to wherever he was going and he never heard him; AirPods, you know, listening to music," said Blackley.Blackley described seeing his best friend in the hospital."We went in the room and it was hard to handle seeing him like that," he said. "Just wanted to see him breathing one more time I guess."Blackley said he and Jent share the same birthday, March 14, and were planning to celebrate it together this year as they always have.The crash was caught on video. The NCSHP said it is are discussing possible charges with the Wake County District Attorney.