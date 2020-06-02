George Floyd

George Floyd memorial, public viewing services happening this week in North Carolina, Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (WTVD) -- George Floyd will be remembered in several public memorials later this week in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Raeford, North Carolina. His funeral is scheduled for next week in Houston.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Floyd's family have arranged a public viewing and memorial Floyd, who was 46 when he died in police custody last week.

The Minneapolis memorial will be held at North Central University on Thursday at 2 p.m. EST.

The Raeford service is scheduled for Saturday and features a public viewing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a memorial at 3 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters. The memorial will only be open to family.

Floyd was born in Fayetteville and his sister lives in Hoke County, North Carolina.

'Firing them is not enough' | George Floyd's sister wants justice after brother dies in police custody

WARNING; GRAPHIC VIDEO: Bridgett Floyd called the death of her brother George "devasting" and "heartbreaking" in an interview with "Good Morning America."



Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral, which will be on June 9 in Houston. A public viewing will be held in Houston on June 8 at the Fountain of Praise.
