Dozens gather for another night of peaceful protests in downtown Raleigh

Newsgathering partners at the News & Observer report that this is the 14th consecutive day of protests in Raleigh. A few dozen peaceful protestors made their way from Nash Square to the Governor's Mansion, while the group N.C. B.O.R.N. (North Carolina Building Our Revolution Now) rallied at the state capitol.
The group is working to demand justice for those who died at the hands of police brutality.
It is the 14th consecutive day of protests and demonstrations in #Raleigh for #georgefloyd. https://t.co/5SoaTcLNFd— Ashad Hajela (@ashad_hajela) June 12, 2020
Protestors chanted "Hands up, don't shoot."
On Monday, Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin lifted the city's curfew and ended the State of Emergency. The curfew was initially put in place after peaceful protests turned violent on the night of May 30.
