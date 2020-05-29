Wake County government buildings close early amid rumors of protest

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office told ABC11 on Friday that all civilian employees were told to go home at 4 p.m.

That's because of rumors of a possible protest in downtown Raleigh Friday night possibly related to the recent events in Minneapolis sparked by the death of George Floyd as he was being arrested by Minneapolis Police.

"As a result, the county made the decision to proactively close our downtown facilities early this afternoon. This includes the Wake County Justice Center, the Wake County Office Building, the Public Safety Center and the Courthouse," a Wake County spokesperson told ABC11.

There has been widespread unrest in Minneapolis in connection with the Floyd incident, including the torching of a police precinct.

There is no confirmation that some kind of demonstration is planned.

ABC11 will update this story as developments warrant.
