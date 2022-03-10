Education

$20K in scholarships available from George Floyd Memorial Foundation this year

$20K in scholarships available from George Floyd foundation

Twenty scholarships of $1,000 each are up for grabs for deserving high school, college and law school students.

The scholarships are being offered by the George Floyd Memorial Foundation, which gave out $50,000 in scholarships in 2021.

Students applying for the money should have a demonstrated and unmet financial need. They should also have a GPA above 3 and complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form.

The deadline to apply for the scholarships is July 1. To apply, click here.
