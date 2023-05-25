3 years later: George Floyd uncle calls corporate DEI pledges short-lived

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three years after George Floyd's death, his uncle calls diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts shortlived. Floyd's murder led to a whirlwind of DEI pledges in Corporate America with major companies vowing to promote minorities in the workplace creating windows of opportunity.

"The windows are closing," said Roger Floyd. "We have to be relentless about pursuing equity and social justice in society. We have to come together because we're so much better together."

Floyd's uncle Roger never imagined his nephew would become a household name. It's a life he says the world witnessed cut short too soon.

"Growing up as a youngster he always said he wanted to be famous," he said. "As a family, especially here in his birth state of North Carolina, we came together and said we have to do something. We have to take advantage of the momentum."

Global outrage mounted across the globe and in the heart of downtown Raleigh on Fayetteville Street. That's where activist Kerwin Pittman organized demonstrations.

"People all over the city of Raleigh, all over North Carolina and country were fed up," said Pittman. "Three years later we're five steps back. On a national level, the George Floyd Justice and Policing Act hasn't been passed. On the local level, statewide, they passed legislation criminalizing protesting."

Pittman believes there's still no accountability for law enforcement, but he's hopeful change is on the horizon.

"We may be battered, but we're not broken and the fight is not over," said Pittman.

Three years after George's death his loved ones remain a family of faith. They launched the Floyd Family Center for Social Equity distributing scholarships and raising awareness on mental health. The family is planning to open a food pantry in Raleigh in Floyd's honor.

"We hold on to that for the great reunion that will take place in the future. We will see him again," said Floyd.