boat accident

Coast Guard suspends search for missing NC men after boat found overturned near Beaufort Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Coast Guard suspended its search for two missing North Carolina men -- one of whom has ties to Raleigh -- after their boat was found overturned near the Beaufort Inlet on Nov. 10.

They began searching for George Hamilton Andrews, of Raleigh and William "Bill" Watkins Merriman IV, of Wilmington on Tuesday morning after their boat was found overturned. The search continued until Thursday, Nov. 12, despite heavy downpours.

They searched approximately 8,600 square miles over a 58-hour period using boats, aircrafts, helicopters as well as aid from local departments.

"After the utmost consideration and careful review of all factors involved in this search and rescue case, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend its active search efforts," said Captain Matt Baer, Sector Commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. "The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our sincere thoughts go out to the families and friends of Mr. Andrews and Mr. Merriman during this incredibly trying time."

Anyone with information on the two men's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.

The video used in this article is from a previous story, stay tuned for updated footage.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighwilmingtonncboatsmissing mannorth carolina newsraleigh newsmissing personboat accident
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOAT ACCIDENT
Raleigh man among 2 missing after boat found overturned
Naya Rivera called for help as she drowned, autopsy report shows
5 boats sink during Trump Boat Parade on Lake Travis
Whale hits boat, tosses 2 overboard in NJ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 killed, girl injured in home invasion shooting in Fayetteville
Child's body found during search near creek, Rolesville police say
LATEST: Dr. Cohen says COVID-19 uptick is 'troubling'
FLOODING LATEST: WCPS, JCPS move online on Friday due to weather
Durham officials promise to keep fighting gun violence after teen's death
Black and Latino workers have harder time finding work during pandemic
Durham company helps others establish nonprofit organizations
Show More
Woman dies in wreck on I-40 when she loses control during heavy rain
NC Sheriffs' Association release recommendations for law enforcement
4 dead, 2 still missing after flooding at NC campground
Nurse sent family reassuring video hours before he died of COVID-19
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
More TOP STORIES News