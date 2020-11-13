Coast Guard suspends search for missing NC men after boat found overturned near Beaufort Inlet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Coast Guard suspended its search for two missing North Carolina men -- one of whom has ties to Raleigh -- after their boat was found overturned near the Beaufort Inlet on Nov. 10.They began searching for George Hamilton Andrews, of Raleigh and William "Bill" Watkins Merriman IV, of Wilmington on Tuesday morning after their boat was found overturned. The search continued until Thursday, Nov. 12, despite heavy downpours.They searched approximately 8,600 square miles over a 58-hour period using boats, aircrafts, helicopters as well as aid from local departments."After the utmost consideration and careful review of all factors involved in this search and rescue case, the Coast Guard has made the difficult decision to suspend its active search efforts," said Captain Matt Baer, Sector Commander for Coast Guard Sector North Carolina. "The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our sincere thoughts go out to the families and friends of Mr. Andrews and Mr. Merriman during this incredibly trying time."Anyone with information on the two men's whereabouts is asked to contact the Sector North Carolina Command Center at (910) 343-3880.