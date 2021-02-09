Business

Gilead Sciences, remdesivir maker, picks Wake County as site for new hub, 275 new jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A major biopharmaceutical company will invest $5 million in Wake County and create 275 new jobs.

Gilead Sciences Inc. will open a major business services and information technology hub in the Research Triangle.

"With today's announcement, Gilead confirms that North Carolina sits at the crossroads of technology and life science innovation and offers the talent, infrastructure, and business environment needed to support their success," said Governor Roy Cooper.

Gilead is based in California. The company discovers and develops medicines that can be used to save lives. One of the company's drugs, remdesevir, made headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the drugs then-President Donald Trump took while hospitalized with the virus.

The center Gilead plans for the Triangle will focus on financial and human resources as well as cybersecurity services.

"We look forward to introducing Gilead to the local community," said Andrew Dickinson, Gilead's Chief Financial Officer. "We are eager to welcome many of the highly talented, highly skilled people who live in the Research Triangle region to work with us as we seek to advance new medicines for people with unmet medical needs."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesswake countyresearch triangle parkremdesivircoronavirusdevelopmentjobs
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Walgreens reports outage on vaccine scheduling site
Trump impeachment trial to start today with fight over legitimacy
LIVE: Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash appeared to violate flight standards
Teen gives up college savings to help mom pay rent
Post COVID-19 brain symptoms may be common, study indicates
Morgan Wallen album sales surge after racist comment
WHO team: Coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
Show More
Beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day
Wake sheriff opens homicide case after body found near Neuse River
Murder mystery rocks Yale University
Pollen season is getting longer and worse, study finds
Mary Wilson of The Supremes dies at 76
More TOP STORIES News