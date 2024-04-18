Accused Gilgo Beach murderer Rex Heuermann appears in court as prosecutors turn over discovery

Chantee Lans is on Long Island with details in the Gilgo Beach murders case.

RIVERHEAD, New York -- The man accused in the deaths of four women in Gilgo Beach returned to court on Wednesday in his first appearance since February as prosecutors turned over more evidence.

The discovery included evidence from Rex Heuermann's properties, and the judge wants the process completed as soon as possible.

Prosecutors say there were 15 disclosures between the last court date and now.

Heuermann has been charged with murdering four female escorts in their 20s. The bodies of the Gilgo Beach Four -- Maureen Brainard-Barnes, Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello - were all found wrapped in burlap at Long Island's Gilgo Beach.

On Wednesday, prosecutors disclosed evidence involving Brainard-Barnes.

"Just today alone, we provided the Barnes missing persons investigation from the NYPD which is approximately 2,500 pages," said Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney. "We have about a 12-terabyte hard drive with regard to the nuclear DNA. We have digital extractions from a number of the digital devices that were recovered from the defendant's residence."

Heuermann's wife, Asa Ellerup, also attended the hearing on Wednesday as his attorney, Michael Brown, spoke briefly with reporters outside of court.

"He's doing the best he can," Brown said. "He's not isolated, I see him as frequently as once a week, he wants to get to a trial."

Heuermann is due back in court on June 18. Judge Timothy Mazzie wants all discovery turned over by the end of July.