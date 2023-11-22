Fuquay-Varina women win 31st National Gingerbread House Competition at Omni Grove Park Inn

For the second year in a row, a competitor from Wake County has won the gingerbread competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two women from Fuquay-Varina won this year's gingerbread competition at the Omni Grove Park Inn.

The 31st Annual National Gingerbread House Competition featured 200 entries from 22 states.

Faith An and Deborah Kinton made up Difficult Dessert Devotees. Their grand prize winning creation was called "Christmas at the Tongkonan."

The team won $7,500 and a prize package that includes a two-night stay at the resort.

"Christmas at the Tongkonan" also won for Most Unique Ingredient, with use of catgut dental sutures and stevia leaves.

This is the second year in a row that a Wake County resident won the grand prize. Last year, Ann Bailey of Cary won for her creation called "When Dreams Have Wings."

Last year, Faith An and Deborah Kinton won Best Use of Color.

