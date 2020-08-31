VIDEO | 3-year-old girl dangles in mid-air after getting swept away by kite

HSINCHU, TAIWAN -- People everywhere are breathing a sigh of relief after a terrifying accident for a little girl.A frightening new video shows the 3-year-old girl being swept up in the air by a kite after a strong wind gust at a kite festival in Taiwan.The girl is seen dangling above a stunned crowd of onlookers after getting tangled up in the kite. She eventually landed safely.Fortunately, the girl wasn't seriously hurt. She did have scratches on her face and neck.