Girl Scouts debut 'radical' new cookie flavor as an ode to a minty fan favorite for 2023 season

The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie.





Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy cookie that looks and acts like a Thin Mints, with the same chocolaty coating, but instead of a minty center, it's infused with raspberry flavor.

They're calling it a sister to the Thin Mint, but everyone knows that the Thin Mint is an only child and has no siblings.