Small business owners try to 'bless others' this Giving Tuesday

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Jessica Throneburg owns Little Details Boutique and is giving back two-fold this holiday season.

"We feel it's important to give back to the local community, and we feel like if we're asking people to support us in term, we have to be able to support others," she said.

Thronebug is collecting toys through Saturday for Hope Community Church and on Giving Tuesday, is also "Paying it 'Ford.'"

Her son Ford was born premature and spent weeks in the NICU.

She ended up staying at the Ronald McDonald house in Chapel Hill as he was getting better.

The family is doing well now.

Throneburg wanted to help families facing a similar hardship, donating 15% of her Tuesday sales.

"Any opportunity we have to give back to the Ronald McDonald house, we take it," she said.

There are many other small businesses also giving back.

The Edge of Urge donated 15% of Tuesday's sales to the UNC Food Well, which was launched during the pandemic to help people combat disease and stay healthy.

Throneburg said 2021 was another difficult, trying year for merchants.

With every item purchased in her store, she said customers are helping to sustain a community.

"The past 20 months have been really crazy, but for us, we just feel blessed to still be here and still be in business," said Throneburg. "I think that any opportunity that we have to bless others, we want to take it."
