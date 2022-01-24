GoRaleigh bus crashes on Glenwood Avenue

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are at the scene of a bus crash on Glenwood Avenue near Crabtree Valley Mall.Officers say they do not believe the accident is weather related and the cause of the crash is still under investigation.Onpoint Security officer Brian O'Conner witnessed the accident while sitting in his patrol vehicle."I was sitting in a patrol car. I heard a series of loud bumps and bangs. I looked across the way over my shoulder and I could see this. The bus was literally blocking the right lane," O'Conner said. "There were two passengers and a driver on board. One of the passengers was transported for medical care."All lanes of Glenwood Avenue were shut down in order to clear the crash.There is no more information about crash at this time as police continue to investigate.