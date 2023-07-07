Daughters of North Carolina Marine veterans get big scholarship surprise on GMA

Hard work never goes unnoticed and that was certainly the case for two North Carolina students on their way to college.

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hard work never goes unnoticed and that was certainly the case for two North Carolina students on their way to college.

Ella Forkin and Trinity Stout were both in the running for a scholarship from the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation, but Good Morning America's Michael Strahan revealed that both are getting $80,000 for higher education.

Applications for the scholarship come from across the country, but just a few who demonstrate leadership, commitment to community and service to others are chosen.

Stout will be heading to Campbell University to study nursing. Forkin is heading to Georgetown University to study international business.

"This scholarship means a lot to me. I'm just really grateful to be a recipient. And I know that this scholarship isn't the end, but just the beginning of my achievements to come," Stout said.

Both girls were asked how they felt in the moment, they summed it up with just one word. "Amazing!" they said at the same time with big smiles.

Of course their fathers who are Marines were very proud of all the hard work that lead up to this special moment also.