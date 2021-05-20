bus crash

56-year-old woman killed when GoDurham bus jumps curb at downtown station, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A GoDurham bus jumped a curb at a bus station Thursday, killing a woman and seriously injuring the driver, Durham investigators said.

Durham police said the crash happened shortly after 12:30 p.m. as the GoDurham bus was pulling into Gate A at the bus station at 515 West Pettigrew Street.

Lawanda Gail Rigsbee, 56, of Durham was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. The bus driver, who was not named at this time, was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Durham Police Department.
