Goldsboro Police make arrest after death of 4-year-old girl, injuries to 5-year-old boy

Goldsboro Police are investigating the death of a 5-year-old who was lifeless upon arrival at a hospital.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged with murder after an investigation into the death of a child who was brought lifeless to UNC Wayne Health.

Goldsboro Police said Thursday that about 2:55 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the hospital and were told someone brought the child to the ER.

Initially, it was believed the child was 5 years old but Friday, police said they determined the victim was a 4-year-old girl.

She was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Raleigh for an autopsy, which determined that the cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma.

As police investigated, they discovered a second child. who lived at the same home as the victim, with multiple injuries. That 5-year-old boy was taken to UNC Health Wayne and was treated before being released.

Police arrested Umoja Jihad Bryant, 32, of Seventh Street in Goldsboro.

Police did not say whether the children were related or what their relationship was to Bryant.

Bryant was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of felony child abuse in the death of the 4-year-old. Bryant was also charged with one count of felony child abuse for the injuries inflicted on the 5-year-old boy.

Bryant was arrested without incident Friday and was being held without bond.