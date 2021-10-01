Goldsboro police find man fatally shot in crashed vehicle

EMBED <>More Videos

Goldsboro police find man fatally shot in crashed vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle early Thursday.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of S. Leslie Street and found that a vehicle had crashed into a house in the 700 block of E. Walnut Street.

They found the driver dead at the scene from what appeared to be gunshot injuries. He was identified as Dashaunti Lavarious Waters, 28, of Seaboard Street in Goldsboro.

The case is under investigation.

The Goldsboro Police Department asks that anyone with any information about this incident contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
goldsborowayne countynccar crashhomicide investigationgun violenceman killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Abduction attempt was 2nd at a Wake County school in a week
New developments raise bar for affordable housing, Durham mayor says
$2M settlement reached after fake drugs planted on Black men
Fayetteville man shot dead during argument, suspect at large
NC Courage fire coach after accusations of sexual coercion
LATEST: 92% of cases this year have been in unvaccinated people
Show More
Harnett Co. residents fight to stop plans for asphalt plant near homes
Delta variant among major reasons for recent vaccinations, report says
Travelers face long delays to get canceled flights refunded
Biden signs bill to avert partial government shutdown
Annual pumpkin patch fundraiser goes contact-free
More TOP STORIES News