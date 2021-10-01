Goldsboro police find man fatally shot in crashed vehicle

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a crashed vehicle early Thursday.Officers responded about 4 a.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the 300 block of S. Leslie Street and found that a vehicle had crashed into a house in the 700 block of E. Walnut Street.They found the driver dead at the scene from what appeared to be gunshot injuries. He was identified as Dashaunti Lavarious Waters, 28, of Seaboard Street in Goldsboro.The case is under investigation.The Goldsboro Police Department asks that anyone with any information about this incident contact the Criminal Investigations Division at (919) 580-4210 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255.