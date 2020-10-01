GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Come along, paranormal adventurists, to a ghostly, historical tour in the heart of Goldsboro.
The city is offering ghost tours as an effort to not only share historical accounts of the city, but as a way to increase foot traffic to local businesses.
Each week, the tours rotate.
SEE ALSO | Spooky drive-thru a fun, safe way to enjoy Halloween in Pittsboro
Week one will focus on downtown Goldsboro.
"For Goldsboro, we have a rich history," Ashlin Glatthar said. "So it's the ghost tour isn't just about feeling scared or spooked. It is something more educational as well."
The downtown tour consists of commercial and residential locations, including the historical Well House.
"It's a beautiful old historic home but there have been many witnesses to see operations in the windows along the ghost tour route," Glatthar said.
Week two will focus around investigations at the Goldsborough Bridge Battlefield.
"There's a lot more spirits that are there," Glatthar said. "That's more of an investigative tour."
The tours start Oct. 9 running every Friday through Oct. 30.
Meetings for the downtown tour is at Well Traveled Beer (201 S. Center St.). The meeting for the Battlefield tour is at the Goldsborough Bridge Battlefield (303 Mt. Olive Hwy, Dudley, NC).
Private tours could also be an option for groups of 8-10 people. You can call the Visit Goldsboro office for more information at 919-734-7922.
Goldsboro ghost tours add historical, spooky context to tradition-rich town
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News