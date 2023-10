At 12:48 a.m. Goldsboro police responded to South Audubon Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert of gunshots.

17-year-old shot and killed in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A teenager was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting that happened overnight in Goldsboro.

As officers responded to the scene they found the teen with gunshot wounds.

No other information has been released at this time.