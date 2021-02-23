tiger woods

Golfers, other notable figures react to Tiger Woods accident: 'Fight like the champion you are'

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. -- Tiger Woods was seriously injured Tuesday when his SUV rolled over and ended up on its side in suburban Los Angeles, authorities said. The golf superstar had to be pulled out through the windshield, and his agent said he was undergoing leg surgery.

Woods was alone in the SUV when it crashed shortly before 7:15 a.m., and no other cars were involved, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said. He was alert as firefighters pried open the front windshield to get him out, said Christopher Thomas, a spokesman for the county fire department. Click here for the latest information about Woods' condition.

As news of Woods' accident spread, warm wishes for Woods' recovery were pouring in from around the world. Here's a look at what athletes, celebrities and other notable figures had to say:
















The Associated Press contributed to this report.
