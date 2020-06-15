Video: Good Samaritans rushed to the rescue after Chicago crash with toddler inside

CHICAGO -- Good Samaritans rushed to the rescue after a car crashed and overturned in Chicago.

The incident was all caught on camera last Sunday night at 51st and Lawndale.

In the video, you can see the group work to flip the vehicle back over.

EMBED More News Videos

The Good Samaritans rushed to the rescue, when a car crashed and overturned in the Gage Park neighborhood.



Witnesses said a man, woman, and toddler inside were able to get out safely, and are OK.

ABC7 Chicago talked to one of the teenagers who helped out. He said it was great to see everyone, including other neighbors and even other drivers, rush to help.

The crash itself was also caught on surveillance camera. In that video, you can see the vehicle was broadsided by another.

EMBED More News Videos

The Good Samaritans rushed to the rescue, when a car crashed and overturned in the Gage Park neighborhood.



It is not clear if the other driver stopped.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogage parkillinoiscar crashhit and rungood samaritanhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Update expected Monday on COVID-19 recoveries
Authorities seeking 3 men after shots fired at Wake Co. deputies
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
Temps and rain will fall this week
Two shot in Raleigh overnight
Demonstrators demand criminal justice reform in the Triangle
6-year-old Spring Lake boy found safe
Show More
People gather to support farmers at Black Farmers' Market in Durham
More than 40,000 lbs of ground beef recalled
Durham business to host virtual Juneteenth celebration
Dollywood to reopen with guidelines in place to prevent COVID-19
26-year-old charged in Dollar General arson during Raleigh protest
More TOP STORIES News