Gorilla-sized creature confronted by police at Texas apartment complex

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7450141" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remember the woman who caught some flack from her HOA over her pole-dancing Halloween display? Well, she's added even more to the decorations AND they're apparently a hit in Canada, eh!

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=7445889" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Trick-or-treat! Keep your distance! But there's more to the common phrases you hear when it comes to driving on Halloween.

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Police in Arlington, Texas, responded to an unusual report Wednesday night after residents said they saw an unknown animal as "big as a gorilla" on the street.The creature was described as between 7 and 9 feet tall with spikes and five legs.When officers arrived, they discovered the five-legged creature was in fact a man on stilts testing out his elaborate Halloween costume.The man told officers his creation is called Psy and is based on "the psychological image of fear."He apologized and explained to officers he didn't mean to cause a disturbance and said he lived nearby.