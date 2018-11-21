Governor Roy Cooper stopped by the Raleigh Rescue Mission on Wednesday to serve people staying at the shelter."The things that put a smile on my face ways are that we are investing in people's lives who right now are experiencing homelessness," said the mission's CEO and President John Luckett. "That's not where they came from and that's not where they're going. They're going to be back in our society full-fledged and they feel like people really care about them," he said ahead of the governor's visit.Governor Cooper wore an apron and gloves and served slices of pizza, chips, and other food to the men, women, and children staying at the shelter."Right now there are hundreds and hundreds of school children right here in Wake County, one of the wealthiest counties in our state, who are homeless -- who go to school hungry in the morning. That's unacceptable," Gov. Cooper added. "I'll be talking to people right now who are down on their luck....and it's good for me as Governor to listen to those kinds of people to see what we can do to help. And to also interact and get ideas on how we can lead our state."Cooper continued to call Hurricane Florence a "gut-punch" to the state. This Thanksgiving, thousands will be spending the holiday while their home is still under repair from the devastating hurricane.Operation Hope and members from Mt. Zion Baptist Church also volunteered during Wednesday's event.