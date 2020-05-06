Health & Fitness

North Carolina mom beats cancer, graduates nursing school alongside daughter

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A cancer survivor is graduating with her daughter; side-by-side both are accepting their master's degrees in nursing.

Shonicia Jones earned her nursing degree years ago. When she graduated from college, she was the first in her family to have done so.

"I was finished, and then of course my daughter came along and she became a nurse," Jones told ABC affiliate WSOC.

Her daughter, Beniecia Barnett, wanted to go back to school and get her master's degree. But she didn't want to do it alone.

"Even though she felt like she was done with all of her education, I said come on mom, let's do it, because I just knew that she could do it," Barnett said.

For the last two years, mother and daughter worked together to earn their master's degrees.

But in 2019, the path for Jones took an unexpected turn.

She felt a lump while doing a self breast exam. Soon she was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer.

Jones underwent major surgery to remove both her breasts. Through it all she stayed in school, working to earn her degree.

"I had to start the whole chemo journey. Lose my hair, all of that. I would be at chemo doing a discussion board and things like that. Just fighting through it and just determined that was going to be my light at the end of this cancer journey," Jones said.

This week, Jones returned to work. She must continue to undergo cancer treatments for the rest of the year.

But she finished her masters program in Nursing Administration. Likewise, her daughter finished her masters program for Nursing Education.

The pair will now graduate together.

"There's so much temptation, I could've quit at any stage. But for me, I just tell anybody whenever they ask me, you would be amazed at what you could do if you just don't quit," Jones said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscharlottebreast cancergraduationnursesmother's daycancer
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC sees jump in COVID-19 testing
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Food stamp participants in North Carolina can now buy food online
NC to begin Phase 1 of reopening on Friday, Gov. Cooper says
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Show More
NC Air National Guard saluting healthcare workers in flyover
NC school buses to serve as Wi-Fi hot spots for remote learning
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of Holly Springs mom Monica Moynan
IRS stimulus checks sent to thousands of dead people
More TOP STORIES News