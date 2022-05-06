NCCU students scramble to get caps and gowns ahead of graduation ceremony

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- It will be a busy weekend in the Triangle due to so many graduation ceremonies taking place.
North Carolina Central University will hold some of its commencement ceremonies Friday. However, some students feared they would be missing their caps and gowns on their big day.
Alumni were being asked to donate their caps and gowns Thursday because of the shortage. The university said it received a shipment but many gowns needed alterations.
The school worked with the Department of Human Services to make those changes and more gowns were expected to arrive Friday morning. They will be handed out at the start of the ceremony.
Agnes Moss, founder and president of the National Black Movie Association will deliver the commencement address to undergrads.
On Saturday, graduate and professional degree recipients will have their ceremony. Former Atlanta Mayor and Attorney Keisha Lance Bottoms will speak at that event.
This year "Royal Seven" sit-in civil rights activists will receive honorary degrees.
The undergraduate ceremony on Friday will be held at 8 a.m. Due to the forecast it will take place in McDougald-McLendon Arena and stream live on the university's YouTube channel.
Other area universities holding graduation ceremonies this weekend include North Carolina State University on Saturday. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and Duke will hold their ceremonies on Sunday.
