For first time, public can see synchronous fireflies at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time in the park's history, Grandfather Mountain will welcome the public to watch firsthand the unique spectacle of its synchronous fireflies this summer.

The viewing nights, titled "Grandfather Glows: Bioluminescent Evenings," are scheduled for June 26, June 29 and July 1.

Tickets for Grandfather Glows go on sale May 23.

Only 200 tickets will be available for each nighttime viewing event.

Experts say the rare synchronous light show is actually a firefly mating ritual.
