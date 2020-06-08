Chapel Hill man sought in cousin's Alamance County murder

The murder suspect, 27-year-old Rahmil Ingram, has been known to frequent locations in Alamance, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties. (Alamance County Sheriff's Office)

GREEN LEVEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Alamance County Sheriff's Office is looking for a Chapel Hill man accused in the shooting death of his cousin.

The sheriff's office said that at 5:49 p.m. on May 31, deputies responded to the 2100 block of James Boswell Road in Green Level to a report of a shooting.

Deputies found 29-year-old Lavarus Deleon Atwater shot to death.

Atwater's cousin, Rahmil Dimitris Ingram of the 2500 block of S. Hillsborough Street in Chapel Hill, has been charged with murder but is not in custody.

Ingram, 27, has been known to frequent locations in Alamance, Durham, Orange and Chatham counties, the sheriff's office said.

He is also charged with one count of felony possession firearm by convicted felon.

Ingram is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has seen him or knows his whereabouts call 911 or Alamance County Crimestoppers at: 336-229-7100.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
burlingtonchapel hillncmurderalamance county newshomicidegun violencesuspect imagesman killed
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Health leaders issue guidance for reopening schools
Raleigh has most black-owned businesses in entire state
Lawsuit: OBX rental company refusing to give refunds amid COVID-19
When protesters cry 'defund the police,' what does it mean?
LATEST: Raleigh demonstrations continue as city lifts curfew
LIVE: George Floyd honored at hometown viewing
Officer charged in George Floyd's death held on $1 million bond
Show More
Couple hopes engagement during SF protest brings attention to greater cause
Paralysis patients missing out on therapy while gyms are closed
NC artist repaints George Floyd mural after vandals attack
Man charged with shooting toddler, woman in vehicle
Former UNC star Reggie Bullock honors transgender sister
More TOP STORIES News