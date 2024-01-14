Newborn baby found alive in dumpster in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Detectives in Pitt County are investigating after a newborn baby was found in a dumpster near an apartment building.

According to the Greenville Police Department, officers responded to a welfare check on Bridle Circle just before 10:30 a.m. The caller told officials a child was in a dumpster near an apartment building. The child was taken to ECU Health to be evaluated.

Police said the child appeared to be between one to two days old.

The child's condition has not been released.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.