What grocery stores are open on Thanksgiving?

If you need to make a last-minute trip to the grocery store on Thanksgiving, you're in luck. Several stores are open for at least part of the day Thursday.
Harris Teeter stores will close at 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and re-open at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 27.
Most Wegmans locations will close at 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.
The Fresh Market will be open until 3 p.m.
Whole Foods hours vary by location but many stores will close at 5 p.m.
Food Lion stores will stay open until 4 p.m.
Target and Walmart are both closed on Thanksgiving. Walmart will open at 5 a.m. Friday. Target will open at 7 a.m.
It's still a good idea to call ahead and check since some stores vary by location.
Aldi, Publix, Trader Joe's, BJ's Wholesale Club, Costco and Sam's Club are all closed.
