Guilford County man facing 20 counts of sex exploitation of minor

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Gilford County man was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office arrested 34-year-old Andrew Joseph Kinzie as part of an ongoing child exploitation investigation.

Kinzie faces charges of 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He was issued a $20,000 bond and has been released.

Kinzie previously worked as a Fire Captain at the Northern Wake Fire Department. He is no longer an employee at the department, according to the assistant Fire Chief at the Northern Wake Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Detective K. Cullison at 336-641-3451 or Guilford County Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.