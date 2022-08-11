$200 gift cards available at upcoming gun buyback event in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh announced it would hold a gun buyback event on Saturday, August 20.

The point of the event is to get guns off the street in an effort to reduce gun violence across the city.

Durham recently hosted its second gun buyback of the summer. At that event, the city purchased more nearly 300 guns, including around 10 military style weapons.

Raleigh's gun buyback event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. at Mount Peace Baptist Church on Raleigh Boulevard.

The city will give out gift cards of up to $200 to people who bring guns to exchange.

Moms Demand Justice, Kappa Alpha Psi and the NAACP are all partnering with city officials to support this gun buyback event.