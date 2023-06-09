'Not a lot of laws protecting discrimination': Habitat for Humanity build helps LGBTQ community

Habitat for Humanity is partnering with the LGBT Center of Raleigh to finish new homes in Raleigh and bring awareness about the housing disparities in the LGBTQ+ community.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lindsey Halliday and her spouse Bea have been together for more than 15 years. The couple, who identifies as queer, explained that they've rented a number of places, but have never truly felt stable in a space.

"There's not a lot of laws protecting discrimination. You can get evicted just for being trans (or) just for being gay," said Lindsey.

Bea is transitioning and with that comes fears.

"I don't think our landlord knows anything about us and that's really for the best," said Bea. "It's terrifying knowing at any moment I can lose my job and lose my house with no notice because there's nothing protecting me here."

There is no statewide law prohibiting housing discrimination based on sexual orientation, however, individual municipalities can pass legislation.

The Habitat community off Old Poole Road will offer people a place in their price range and also help some with a discrimination issue.

"Part of the issue with affordable housing right now is it is hard for everyone. And what makes it a little more heartbreaking is for the minorities communities, it makes it so much harder because of systematic issues," said Habitat Development Manager Cody Waddell.

The Hallidays should be in their three-bedroom home in August and within the walls, this couple will finally feel safe.

"We didn't think it would ever be possible too. It's literally a dream come true for us," said Lindsey.