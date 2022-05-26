'Affordable housing is such an issue': Person County Habitat for Humanity looking for volunteers

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The first of possibly four homes are planned for a small neighborhood in Roxboro. It's a part of the Habitat for Humanity project but would not have been possible without outside help
"We want to get the roof tresses on and get the tarping on, so it stops raining on the house," said Ellie Burgess director of construction projects for Wake County.
But Jeff Norman with the Person County Habitat says getting volunteers has been hard
"Covid hit and it has just put a lot of people in a different mindset they're just not coming out. So, we were struggling to get the volunteers," he said.
That's when volunteers from Wake, Durham and Orange counties offered their hand to not just finish this build but change people's lives.
"People that are giving their time for free to bang some nails into the wall, and willing to work out in the heat to make this happen," said Norman.
"Affordable housing is such an issue. In wake county where we work definitely but also just across the state and really the whole country. One bedroom, one bathroom house is really all that you need and so we are excited to build a smaller house because it just makes sense for the family and is great for us because we have a lot of hands out here," said Ellie.
Habitat for Humanity in Person County is looking for volunteers and if you want information on how to apply for a home or program to build a home you can click here
